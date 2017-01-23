Former Grand Traverse Co. Commissioner Going To Jail For Violating Probation

Former Grand Traverse County commissioner, Christine Maxbauer is going to jail for violating her drunk driving probation.

Maxbauer was arrested in July after she hit a parked car along West Front Street.

Police say her blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit to drive.

In August, Maxbauer pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year probation.

Maxbauer failed to take a breath test in November, and Monday afternoon admitted to drinking on December 25.

She will now spend three days behind bars.