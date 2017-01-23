Healthy Living: Cheap Airfare

According to the Bureau of Transportation statistics, almost 900 million passengers traveled nationally and internationally from the U.S.

The average domestic passenger spent around $390 last year on airfare and bag fees per round-trip.

We'll share advice on how to save money when booking an airplane ticket in tonight’s Healthy Living.

Just because you got a good deal on your ticket doesn't mean the price won't go lower.

Sign up on yapta.com to keep track on your airline ticket price.

The site will alert you when the price has gone down and when you can get a refund.