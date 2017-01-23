Saturn's 'Death Star' Moon

Are you a fan of Star Wars? Check out this photo captured by NASA of Saturn's icy moon, Mimas. It looks just like the Death Star from the iconic Hollywood movie.

The moon's defining feature that gives it the shape of the Death Star in Star Wars is the Herschel Crater. The crater is named after William Herschel, the astronomer who discovered the moon back in 1789.

The peak inside the crater is close to the same height as Mount Everest and the crater itself is roughly 88 miles wide (the length of about 1548 football fields).

