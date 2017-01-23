Retiring Well With Michael Reese: Taxes and Retirement

A show airing Tuesday on 9&10 can help you with managing your retirement funds.

Retiring Well with Michael Reese is put on by Centennial Wealth Advisory.

The show educates people on how to use their retirement savings.

This week advisors are diving head first into the world of taxation.

They say many people know how taxes work while you are working, but what do they look like during retirement?

It's important to know what is taxed, not taxed and what things you can be doing ahead of retirement to possibly have a tax free retirement.

“Look at options for Roth IRA contributions. Look at other non-taxable investment options or resources that you can have tax-deferred or tax-free growth along the way,” says Art Canfield, financial advisor.

The show airs every Tuesday on 9&10 at 10 a.m.