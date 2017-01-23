Three Cabbage Slaw with Pumpkin Seeds

We know Northern Michigan is a beautiful place to live, but have you ever really gone exploring? There's a small island near Sault Ste. Marie that few have heard of, and now you can visit.

We know Northern Michigan is a beautiful place to live, but have you ever really gone exploring? There's a small island near Sault Ste. Marie that few have heard of, and now you can visit.

Support for a proposal that could legalize recreational use of marijuana in Michigan. First, it has to make it onto the ballot.

Support for a proposal that could legalize recreational use of marijuana in Michigan. First, it has to make it onto the ballot.

* Skies Clear Nicely Today * Plenty Of Sunshine Friday - Sunday * Some Showers & Storms Early Next Week --------------------------- Today: Skies have cleared nicely and we will continue to see mostly sunny skies this afternoon and evening! Expect highs to be in the mid 70s to low 80s with winds out of the Northwest/North at 5-15mph. Get out there and enjoy the beautiful weather today. Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight...