Three Cabbage Slaw with Pumpkin Seeds

* Skies Clear Nicely Today * Plenty Of Sunshine Friday - Sunday * Some Showers & Storms Early Next Week --------------------------- Today: Skies have cleared nicely and we will continue to see mostly sunny skies this afternoon and evening! Expect highs to be in the mid 70s to low 80s with winds out of the Northwest/North at 5-15mph. Get out there and enjoy the beautiful weather today. Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight...
* Quiet Tonight Start * Isolated Showers Possible in the Afternoon * Rain Chances Tuesday Night/Wednesday --------------------------- This morning: Skies will continue to remain mostly clear with mild temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will come out of the West/Northwest at 5-10 mph. Today: Some areas could see some patchy fog in the morning but that will lift as the day goes on. Partly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected ...
Sunday, July 30 2017 6:22 PM EDT2017-07-30 22:22:12 GMT
Downtown Cadillac buzzing with people as local businesses went to the sidewalk. More than 25 stores set up shop outside and welcomed visitors from across the state. The Sidewalk Sales started on Friday and wrapped up Sunday afternoon.
