Three Cabbage Slaw with Pumpkin Seeds

Three Cabbage Slaw with Pumpkin Seeds

1 lb green cabbage, shredded

1 lb red cabbage, shredded

½ lb Brussels sprouts, sliced

1 small red onion, thin sliced

1 C toasted pumpkin seeds

½ C Cilantro

Toss all ingredients together with the Pumpkin Seed vinaigrette (Below)

Vinaigrette (Mix together in blender):

3 TB pumpkin seeds, toasted

½ c Olive oil

½ C Canola oil

10 chili’s, stemmed and de-seeded

2 garlic cloves crushed

½  C Apple Cider Vinegar

Salt & sugar to taste