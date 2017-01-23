Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Recalls Some 12-Ounce Bottles Over Bro - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Recalls Some 12-Ounce Bottles Over Broken Glass Concerns

The Sierra Nevada Brewing Company has issued a recall of certain 12-ounce bottles of its pale ales due to concerns of broken glass.

The company announced the recall Sunday after it found a packaging flaw that could cause pieces of glass to break off into the bottles.

The recall affects eight different types of its craft beers purchased in 36 states across the Midwest, South and East Coast.

For more information on this recall, click here.