Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Log Cabin Charmer

Often time on Amazing Northern Michigan Homes we see log cabins that are more like log lodges, with tons of square footage and endless walls of windows.

But today, we are scaling down in size and ramping up in charm.

This Walloon Lake cottage is historic, adorable and has everything you need, with modern updates and old world details.

Kalin and Erin toured to learn more.

Want to learn more about this Amazing Home? Click here.