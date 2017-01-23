Grand Traverse Co. Administrator To Resign

Grand Traverse County Administrator Tom Menzel has announced he will be resigning.

Menzel sent the letter out Friday to Grand Traverse County commissioners.

His last day is December 31.

He says he wanted to announce his resignation early to give the county time to plan and have a successful recruit and replacement process.

Menzel started his work as county administrator back in November of 2015.

He's worked to tackle the county's growing pension and retiree healthcare debt.