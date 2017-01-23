Bay City Man Accused Of Threatening Woman With Gun In Montmorency Co.

A Bay City man is in custody after deputies say he threatened a woman with a pistol at a Montmorency County gas station.

It happened Wednesday night at a gas station in Lewiston.

The Montmorency County Sheriff's Office says the man fled the scene.

The suspect was arrested in Bay City the next day.

He is currently lodged in the Montmorency County Jail on charges of felonious assault and felon in possession of a firearm.