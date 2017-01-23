President Trump Finalizes Transition During First Days In Office

Just two days after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, the nation's new leader is hard at work finalizing his transition.

President Trump's first order of business, just hours after being sworn in, was signing an executive order aimed at rolling back the Affordable Care Act.

And Sunday, he held a swearing in ceremony for 30 assistants to the president in the east wing of the White House.

Aides say President Trump also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone Sunday, discussing ways to advance peace and security in the region.

He is also scheduled to meet with leaders from Canada and Mexico to discuss the North American Free Trade Agreement later this week.

In addition, the president's team has been dealing with criticism over what some are calling 'false claims' that his inauguration drew record crowds.

The criticism came as people compared the crowd attending the inauguration to the millions of people across the country who attended women's rights marches as a way to protest against President Trump on his first full day in office.