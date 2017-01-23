At Least 19 Dead After Violent Storms Rip Through Southeast States

Violent storms have been sweeping through parts of the southeast, leaving at least 19 people dead and causing widespread destruction.

Several tornadoes were spotted across parts of Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi over the weekend, destroying homes and leaving mass amounts of debris in their paths.

One tornado that touched down in southern Georgia Sunday left several residents of a mobile home park dead and leveled homes in the area.

Search and rescue efforts are currently underway in parts of the state.

But the southeast states continue to brace themselves, expecting more dangerous weather on the way, including strong winds, tornadoes and large hail.