Downstate Disasters Expose Larger Issues

Recent downstate disasters have exposed flaws in aging underground pipes and other infrastructure issues in Michigan.

The Flint water crisis and Fraser sinkhole have brought the most attention.

However, a major influx of money for infrastructure repairs is not likely to be approved anytime soon, despite Governor Snyder's warning to lawmakers that every corner of Michigan is at risk.