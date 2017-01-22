Cheboygan County Standoff Ends With Arrest

A Cheboygan County man is in custody after a nearly hour long standoff with police.

The Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department says a man was armed and firing shots inside and outside of a Wolverine home he was staying at Saturday afternoon.

They say everyone in the home was able to get out safely.

When deputies arrived the man came out of the home with a shotgun.

The Sheriff tells us they were able to get the man custody and the investigation continues.