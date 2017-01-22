Ludington Woman Donates Kidney To Man In Need

A Ludington man in need of a kidney for more than five years, finally getting one, and it's all thanks to a woman during a chance encounter.

Mary Taylor and George Martin were at a wedding when Mary found out George was in need of a kidney.

Right then, Mary decided she wanted to see if she was a match for George,

9&10’s Taylor Jones spoke to Mary and George Sunday and has more details on their remarkable journey.

“She walks up to me and says George, I have something you want. I say what is that Mary? She says I want you to be your bestie, I’ve got a kidney for you,” says George Martin.

George Martin has been searching for a kidney since 2012.

When Mary Taylor heard about George at a mutual friend's wedding this July, she immediately offered him one of hers.

“I am going to be saving his life and he can just live like he used to. He can’t enjoy things like he used to like hunting and stuff. I want him to be able to enjoy the things he used to do in life,” says Mary Taylor.

Mary's kidney was a perfect match. She surprised George with the good news.

“I was standing in the driveway when he pulled up and I was just standing there and he got out of the truck and his wife got out of the truck, she was all teary eyed. It feels amazing knowing that I am going to help him,” says Taylor.

Since then, George and Mary have become close friends.

The transplant surgery is scheduled for Wednesday in Ann Arbor.

George says he's incredible thankfully for Mary and her generosity.

“I used to like to travel and things like that, now I am linked to machine three days a week and that machine is going to go away that is going to make life so much better. I can get back out and do stuff. I love her for it, I really do, I just love her for it. She’s a sweetheart, she really is,” says Martin.