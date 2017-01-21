Rose City Man Dies in Snowmobile Crash - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Rose City Man Dies in Snowmobile Crash

A man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Ogemaw County.

State Police say the crash happened Friday night on Flynn Road near Heath Road.

Troopers say a man from Rose City was driving through the intersection when he lost control and hit a utility pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say speed and alcohol were both factors in the crash.