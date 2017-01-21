Northern Michigan Gathers For Marches

Saturday, people took to the streets not only across the country, but also right here in northern Michigan.

Thousands lined the streets of Traverse City, and others joined forces in Clare.

9&10's Taylor Jones was in Clare Saturday as dozens of women gathered in the city park.

“We were inspired by the woman’s march in D.C. We were talking just before the holidays about how we would love to go but it seemed a little daunting, but also how wonderful it would be to show a presence right here in our own community,” says Letha Raymond, one of the organizers of People’s Rally in Clare.

Dozens of people in Clare, as tens of thousands more marched across the country, making their voices heard.

“We know we have folks right here who are very concerned and very ready to oppose things like sexism, racism and bigotry, we are all here and that is what this is about,” says Raymond.

Organizers say the goal of the march was to talk about issues not only facing woman, but also the country.

“It gives us a chance to gather and show our presence, talk to each other, listen deeply to each other and learn from each other. It’s important to express the importance of maintaining our civil rights, our human rights, maintaining rights that are guaranteed to us by the U.S. Constitution. It’s important to make that statement for us all to stand up for that,” says Raymond.

Crowd numbers in Traverse City were even higher and while these were just two of the many marches going on across the country, people attending hope their voices don't go unheard.

“I think it’s encouraging to see maybe there are a large number of people who are not happy with the election results, but they are not just going to take it, they are going to fight to make sure we don't repeal the affordable care act, fight to make sure we keep our economy strong and some of the values that the democrats were fighting for, aren't just going to get thrown off the wayside,” says Jennifer Koch Donovan, Clare People’s Rally.