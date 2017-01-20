Manistee Co. Man Accused Of Sex Crimes Against A Minor - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Manistee Co. Man Accused Of Sex Crimes Against A Minor

A Manistee County man is charged, accused of sex crimes against a minor.

Manistee County deputies arrested Gregory Bulerski of Copemish yesterday after receiving a complaint of sex crimes against a female minor.

He's now charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, third degree.

A probable cause hearing is set for February 8.

He could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.