Manistee Awarded With Redevelopment Ready Community Certification

Michigan says the City of Manistee is ready for redevelopment, and made it official today.

The Michigan Economic Development Commission awarded the city with the redevelopment ready community certification this morning at the Vogue Theater.

The certification lets communities dive into its own plan for attracting people and developers.

The city already has several large projects in the works, and hopes this helps the momentum.

“We are ready for developers. We've gone through every policy practice, we have gone through identified sites for redevelopment. We are looking forward to Manistee moving forward with development and the new things that development will bring to the community as a whole,” Denise Blakeslee, City of Manistee said.

Manistee joins nine other Michigan communities that have achieved redevelopment ready status.