Healthy Living: Pelvic Pain

Many women suffer in silence, struggling with groin pain, which is often ignored or misdiagnosed.

In Healthy Living, Michelle Dunaway has more on the causes of pelvic congestion syndrome, and how it's being reversed.

"Any time that I was intimate with my husband, the pain would increase after every time. And it just got to a point where the pain was unbearable," Mindy DiLeo said.

DiLeo had pelvic congestion syndrome, typically caused by genetics or childbirth. Lack of ovarian circulation causes blood-engulfed veins on top of the thighs or in the groin.

Doctor David Greuner says this often goes unaddressed, since many women consider the discomfort normal.

"In women over 35, you're looking at almost 50 percent of the population. In women that have multiple pregnancies, you're looking at probably 80 percent of the population," Greuner said.

For relief, a catheter is inserted into the thigh or groin, targeting non-functional veins using a sealing solution. Blood pooling stops, returning veins to normal size.

"It's been more than three months. I've had no pain whatsoever," DiLeo said.

“She was extremely happy about a week after the procedure, and so was her husband,” Greuner said.

"And I’m just really happy that it's resolved. You know, it's scary,” DiLeo said.