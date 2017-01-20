Traverse City Area Public Schools, Old Mission Peninsula Education Foundation Reach Tentative Purchase Agreement

Traverse City Area Public Schools and the Old Mission Peninsula Education Foundation have reached a tentative purchase agreement.

The agreement is for the sale of the Old Mission Peninsula School building.

The tentative agreement includes a sale price of $1.1 million, agreed upon building contents and a transfer date of July 1, 2018.

Erik Falconer, president of the TCAPS Board of Education says the agreement is in the best interest of the school district and taxpayers.

“We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of the OMPEF members and we will now take the tentative purchase agreement to the full Board of Education as a recommendation for their consideration,” Falconer said.

Allison O’Keefe, president of the Old Mission Peninsula Education Foundation says she is pleased with the tentative agreement and is thankful for the community’s support.

“Through the dedication and generosity of our community, we now have the opportunity to purchase a building that we believe is a valuable asset and will allow us to continue offering educational opportunities on Old Mission Peninsula,” O’Keefe said.