Prudenville Break-Ins: MSP Arrest Two Saginaw Men, Victims React

"To catch these guys, it is outstanding,” says Ed Wojtak, who had his garage broken into in November.

More than 40 homes broken into by thieves who stole anything they could get their hands on...

Troopers say they caught two of the people responsible.

DNA found inside several homes led state police and nearly 10 other agencies to two men in Saginaw, with more arrests likely.

We first brought you this case back in November, when Roscommon County Sheriff's deputies say more than 13 homes were broken into around Devonshire Street in Prudenville.

Since November, detectives found more than 40 homes and garages were targeted.

On Friday, Jan. 20, State Police announced they arrested a 20-year-old man and 62-year-old man from Saginaw.

They also found some of the stolen property.

Troopers say without teamwork, this wouldn't have been possible.

"It's always team,” says Lt. Josh Lator, Post-Commander of the Houghton Lake MSP post. “It's about every police agency working together. It's about the community trusting us and working with us with tips and being open with us. Everyone has to work together for this type of case to work out."

Another woman from Saginaw is a person-of-interest in the case.

Troopers say there could be several more arrests.

The two men already in jail are awaiting formal charges.

The 20-year-old man is lodged in the Saginaw County Jail.

The 62-year-old man is lodged in the Roscommon County Jail.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Break-in victims whose homes were ransacked last year are now getting some answers.

9&10’s Cody Boyer and photojournalist Jeff Blakeman has their reactions.

--------------------------------------------------------------

The last time we visited Devonshire Street, doors were ripped open by crowbars, TVs were missing off walls, and family heirlooms had vanished.

Now, a sense of security is returning to those who want justice.

“It was a little bit unnerving,” Wojtak says. “It was hard to sleep at night, knowing they were still out there and getting away with it. Well, they finally got caught."

Seasonal or not, dozens of homes owned by people like Ed Wojtak were targets of thieves.

Arrests are good news.

“It makes a community so much better to know that these guys are out there, protecting us every day and putting their lives on the line for us,” Wojtak says.

“What I would like to see is the personal stuff, stuff that can't be replaced returned,” says Ron Sandborn, who says his daughter’s mother-in-law’s home was broken into.

Ron’s family, as well as many others, want to see justice.

“My daughter's mother-in-law wants to see their faces to see who was in their house,” Sandborn says. “Imagine someone in your home. They are afraid, she was afraid to be their home alone. My wife's afraid to be here home alone.

Others like Kathy Ruttkofsky have lived in the area for 10 years.

She has seen an increase in police patrols, which she welcomes.

“They are here just about every night or every other night,” Ruttkofsky says. “It's scary that they could come in in the middle of the night and get in your house while you are sleeping. It's getting bad."

...And if thieves ever come back?

“We are ready for them this time. We are,” Sandborn says. “Alarms, people are watching. Anything you see out of the ordinary, now more than ever we will call the police."

State Police say they have recovered some of the stolen property but can't release details yet because it is evidence.

People like Ed, whose grandfather's boat motor was stolen, just want to see their things returned.