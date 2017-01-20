Guns-N-Hoses Hockey Game Rallies Support For Traverse City Man

For years an event called Guns-N-Hoses has used a simple hockey game between police and fire to help someone in need.

This year it's for a Traverse City father of four Sean McDonald who has stage four lung cancer.

Through ticket sales, silent auctions, donations and t-shirts in past years the game has raised between $12,000 and $14,000.

The game isn't until February 4, but their goal is to sell 750 pre-sale tickets.

As of now they've only sold close to 100.

They say your $5.00 isn't just a ticket to a hockey game.

Captain Tony Posey at the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department is the President of Guns-N-Hoses. “In the Traverse City community when there's somebody in need people just wrap their arms around them which is awesome people will show up that really don't care about hockey just to donate to the cause so we're hoping to maybe get the word out.”

Friday they'll be selling shirts and tickets at Rare Bird Brewpub until nine.

Then Friday January 27 they’ll be at Right Brain Brewery from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more places to buy a shirt or ticket click here.