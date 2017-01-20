Michigan School Reform Office Takes 79 Schools Off Priority List

“We've been working really hard to change our practices to improve student achievement,” Kelly Buckmaster, Kenwood Elementary Principal said.

The hard work is paying off.

Today the Michigan School Reform Office took 79 schools off the priority school list.

Priority schools are those identified for improvement due to low achievement.

Kenwood Elementary School in Cadillac is no longer on that list.

Buckmaster says they've been working really hard to change their practices, going from the bottom 2 percent to 59 percent.

Some strategies are giving teachers professional development, and implementing positive behavior interventions and supports.

“We're super excited that our student's achievement is going up because we're here for kids. And that's our goal. So the fact that our students are performing better is super exciting and we hope to see it continue to grow,” she said.