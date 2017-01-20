Houghton Lake's Tip Up Town Kicks Off Another Year

People are already making their way to tip up town.

Celebrations go on for the next couple days and continue next weekend in Houghton Lake.

For some families coming to the festival every year has become a tradition.

"We have the old guys which are 4 of us and we have young guys which are my sons and their friends," said Ron Wludika.

Since he was a teenager Ron Wludika has missed just a handful of Tip Up Towns.

"My father and I came when the Tip Up Town badges were wooden I was just a high school kid. I'm now 80 going on 81 and it's been a long long time.

Now Ron, his friends and family are back from the Detroit area for another winter getaway.

"We all enjoy each other. The camaraderie is fantastic. The camaraderie, Lyman's and all the activities you have," Ron said.

Going back and forth between their shanties and checking their fishing poles to see if they caught a fish. But during Tip Up Town they aren't the only ones making their way to Northern Michigan.

"It has a lasting effect just beyond the two weekends it's a way to showcase to thousands of people everything the town and lake has to offer," Kurt Beachnau said.

As people come from far and wide...

"We had a couple different groups from Arizona we had a group from Tennessee, Florida all over. It's a bucket list thing an adventurous thing," Kurt said.

For some, like Ron, creating a lifetime of memories along the way.

"This is my last year as I'm getting older. We've all enjoyed it we've all enjoyed Houghton Lake.