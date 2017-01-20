Grand Traverse County Locals React To President Trump Inauguration

Friday morning people all over the country tuned in to watch the transition of power.

Nine and Ten's Megan Woods found out what the inauguration means to people in Grand Traverse County in our top story.

“We have a peaceful transfer of power in America.”

A transfer President Trump's supporters like Tom Backers say has been long awaited.

“The pressure is off now, when he raises his right hand and puts his hand on the Bible it's the completion of a mission so to speak, it's the icing on the cake so to speak; so let’s cut the cake and celebrate.”

A trip to Washington D.C. just wasn't possible, but Tom says that doesn't mean more than 100 supporters couldn't be part of the special occasion.

“I went to the Mike Pence Rally, I went to Donald Trump Rally, actually being there and feeling the energy in both of those occasions was really truly exciting. I think this is just a combination of all of the hard work to get Mr. Trump elected.”

Friday’s Inauguration wasn't a celebration for everyone, for some it was a solemn goodbye to President Obama.

Chris Cracchiolo, Grand Traverse County Democratic Party Chair, says, “For me it was somewhat somber. I think it sunk in for me when I saw him get in the helicopter today after the event was over as he going to Andrew’s Air Force Base.”

The Grand Traverse County Democrats say a Trump Presidency doesn't mean their work is done.

“We've chosen to look forward we want to respect the process, I don't think any of us really considered any form of protest today.”