Roscommon County Sheriff's Office Encourages Property Checks

The break-ins have the Roscommon County Sheriff's Office reminding people to sign up for their property check program.

It helps keep seasonal homes safe while people are out of town or on vacation.

Once a week, deputies will go to your house to make sure no one has broken in.

They also check the doors and windows to make sure everything is secure.

"I think it gives the community comfort to know their residences are being looked after by someone while they're on vacation or on their snow time during the warm months but I think it's a good program," said Lt. Eric Tiepel.



To find more information on how to sign up, click here.

