Petoskey Man Takes Responsibility For Boyne Highlands Fire

“It's a big step. Just bringing clarity to this whole situation.”

More than a month of searching for answers – now a quick conviction.

A Petoskey man has pleaded no contest to starting a fire at Boyne Highlands.

David Soltysiak was charged last month for assaulting a Boyne Highlands security guard with a fire extinguisher.

The arson charge just came down Friday, and he will accept the punishment for it.

The fire destroyed part of the main lodge at Boyne Highlands during the early morning hours on December 11.

More than 12 people were hurt, one critically from smoke inhalation.

Until now, investigators did not say Soltysiak was also responsible for the fire.

Friday morning, he was charged with second degree arson.

He pleaded no contest to both the arson and felonious assault charge.

9&10’s Caroline Powers and photojournalist Harrison Light have more details on how the investigation led to Soltysiak.

Part of the main lodge at Boyne Highlands is still closed due to fire damage. When it will reopen is unknown, but who is responsible for starting the fire is no longer a mystery. This morning a Petoskey man was charged and pleaded no contest to second degree arson.

“From the get-go we had a pretty good idea he was responsible,” says Emmet County Sheriff Pete Wallin.

Witness interviews and security tapes helped investigators trace the Boyne Highlands fire back to David Soltysiak.

“He was there for a Christmas party and rented a room, which is not unusual, and the room he rented is where the fire started,” says Sheriff Wallin. “So it was just connecting all the dots.”

Court documents say Soltysiak drank a lot of alcohol and took Adderall and Molly before disabling the smoke detector in his room and starting the fire.

The prosecutor believes that’s why he pleaded no contest Friday morning.

“You accept responsibility for the crime and whatever penalty might be with it,” says Emmet County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Linderman. “It isn't necessarily entering a guilty plea, but you get the same penalties by doing this. This is a plea that’s sometimes used when people allege that they're intoxicated.”

Boyne Highlands says they can now continue to move forward.

“It's a nightmare coming true. When the call came in, it's something since I took over as GM, you never want to get that call,” says Mike Chumbler, president and general manager of Boyne Highlands Resort. “Having this piece behind us and getting clarity that it was a senseless act and someone's going to be held accountable is a big step for us in the healing process.”

Soltysiak will remain behind bars until he is sentenced.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for second degree arson, and up to four years in prison for felonious assault.

The 79 rooms in the north wing that suffered smoke damage have reopened.

Boyne Highlands is meeting with an architect and design team to get the 71 rooms that were destroyed in the fire open as quickly as possible.