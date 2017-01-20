Hometown Tourist: Cherry Country Quilters

Quilting is both a hobby and an art form for many. Often times described as addicting, quilters can spend months or years working on a ‘show piece quilt’ that involves thousands of hours.

In Suttons Bay a quaint, bright and inviting quilt shop, Cherry Country Quilters, has become a destination for friendship, quilting advice, lessons and a good old fashioned retail experience.

It feels more like visiting a friend than visiting a store.

Kalin and Jake visited for this week’s Hometown Tourist.