Man Stabbed in Mecosta Co, Suspect Is In Custody

A man was stabbed Friday in Big Rapids, near Ferris State University.

The incident happened at Apple Ridge Apartments, Sgt. Jef Hauger of Big Rapids Public Safety said.

The two brothers got into an argument, resulting in the victim being stabbed in the leg, he said.

He is in stable condition.

According to Ferris State University's public safety website, the suspect is in custody.

They say the suspect is 22 year old Tylor Gerard Snyder.

