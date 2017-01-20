In His Inaugural Address, President Trump Promises A More Prosperous America

Donald Trump took the oath of office Friday afternoon, becoming the 45th president of the United States. Thousands of spectators lined the National Mall to witness his swearing in ceremony.

In his inaugural address, the new president promised a more prosperous America for all.

“Today we are not merely transferring power not just from one administration to another, or from one political party to another. We are transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you, the people," President Trump said.

Earlier, the Trumps attended church service, followed by coffee at the white house with now, former president and Mrs. Obama. The two leaders then shared a limousine ride to Capitol Hill for the inaugural ceremonies.

"It's a really exciting event to be a part of," Jason Katz, student at George Washington University said.

Away from the capitol, protesters clashed with police who were using pepper spray to control the crowds. Emotions are high.

"A lot of anger and fear for the type of policies he's gonna have regulating women's rights and people of color," Danielle Boachie, a protester said.

Just before President Trump took his oath, Vice President Mike Pence was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Friday at 3 p.m. EST, the new president will lead the parade from Capitol Hill through the streets of Washington to the White House. Then, this evening, the president is expected to attend three inaugural balls, Weijia Jiang, CBS news and Capitol Hill.