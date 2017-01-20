Update: Man Charged For Starting Fire At Boyne Highlands

In this update, after more than a month of investigating, a Petoskey man has officially been charged for starting a fire at Boyne Highlands.

He quickly pleaded no contest to arson.

Not only was David Soltysiak charged with second degree arson this morning, he also pleaded no contest to arson and felonious assault charge. His case is now being bound over to circuit court where he will be sentenced on both charges.

Court documents say that Soltysiak was attending a company party at Boyne Highlands on Saturday, December 10.

He drank a lot of alcohol and tried to get into another company's party before he was kicked out.

Video surveillance in the main lobby shows him returning to his room before a fire alarm went off at 1:28 a.m., indicating the smoke detector in his room was disabled.

A few minutes later Soltysiak was seen removing a fire extinguisher from the hall and running in the opposite direction of the fire.

Before leaving the building he assaulted a security guard.

“It brings closure to the situation for the victims, whether it be Boyne Highlands, or the actual victims who suffered some sort of physical injury or were forced out of their rooms, as well as the person who was assaulted. So I think that is a good thing about it so we can move forward,” James Linderman, Emmet County prosecuting attorney said.

The investigation also shows the fire extinguisher was later found thrown in a pond area, and Soltysiak had three lighters with him that he tried to hide from police.

Check back in with Northern Michigan’s News Leader for more details on the case.