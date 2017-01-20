Breaking: Donald J. Trump Is Sworn In As The 45th President Of T - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Breaking: Donald J. Trump Is Sworn In As The 45th President Of The United States

By Caroline Klapp, Web Producer
Donald J. Trump is officially the 45th president of the United States.

President Trump was sworn in at an inauguration ceremony Friday afternoon in Washington.

