MTM On The Road: Mittens by Cindy's Creations in Bear Lake

Before you ever slip on a pair of mittens by Cindy Zatarga, the fuzzy wool handhelds have already lived a life. The Bear Lake local hand-crafts the winter accessories from recycled wool sweaters. From argyle merino to tartan cashmere, every mitten is designed, snipped, sewn and adorned in Cindy's home. Today we take you to the Cindy's Creation workshop and see the life of the mitten from sweater to hand!

Purchase Cindy's Creations at Surroundings in Manistee, or by reaching out to Cindy at danzatarga@yahoo.com