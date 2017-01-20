Arson Suspect in Boyne Highlands Fire to be Arraigned

In this update, the man facing charges in the December Boyne Highlands lodge fire is being arraigned in Emmet County.

Soltysiak has entered a plea agreement, agreeing to waive probable cause and plead no contest to the charge.

In exchange, the prosecutor will not charge him with first-degree arson.

He was also previously charged with spraying a security guard with a fire extinguisher.

Soltysiak is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

The fire tore through the main lodge hotel on December 11, injuring 12 people, one critically.

The main lodge is still being repaired.