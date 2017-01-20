CMU Students Travel To Washington D.C. To Witness Inauguration Day

Among the nearly one million people expected to attend Donald Trump's inauguration Friday, a group of Central Michigan University students are eager to be a part of the historic event.

Nine CMU journalism students and their professor took off to Washington D.C. to cover the event for the university newspaper -- CM Life.

Senior Kate Carlson, who's among the group of students, says she's honored to have the opportunity to witness the inauguration.

But most of all, she says she's looking forward to taking in every aspect of the significant event.

"I'm just really excited to be covering this event,” says Central Michigan University Senior, Kate Carlson. “I'm really excited I got the opportunity through my school, through working through my paper - Central Michigan Life, because I think it's really important to make sure we cover events like this from different angles and kind of localize it too."

So far, Carlson says most of the people they've talked to are attending in support of Trump.

Though she says they expect to see a growing number of protesters throughout the day.