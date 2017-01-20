Downstate Center Selected As Testing Facility For Driverless Vehicles

The U.S. Department of Transportation designated a testing facility in Michigan for driverless vehicles.

Those involved say proposals were sought for the Automated Vehicle Proving Grounds Pilot Program after it was announced last year.

The American Center for Mobility in Washtenaw County's Ypsilanti Township is among one of the 10 facilities selected.

The facility will be built at the site of a former General Motors plant.

It will serve as a proving ground for driverless vehicle technology and will be available for use by private industry, government, standards bodies and academia.

It will include real-world environments with the ability to test the technology under varied but controlled conditions.