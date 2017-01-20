Local High School Adds To Decades Old Tradition

A local high school is putting a brand new twist on a Spring tradition.

Cadillac High School is adding dinner to their prom dance this year.

A tasting was held this week to decide on the menu for the event this May.

Prom committee member, Carissa Mitchell tells us, the meal is being added so more students will be able to afford a nice dinner on the special night; “It can be a good plan, it'll be safer and help kinda support the community. It's a good option for those who it's hard to afford you know the admission for prom and food.”

Ticket prices for the event are still being decided.