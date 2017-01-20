Inauguration Day: Our Country's Historic Transfer of Power

Friday is a historic day.

At noon Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States at a ceremony that our nation has practiced for more than 200 years.

Friday America swears in the 45th president of the United States.

A historic transfer of power, the Inauguration ceremony.

Wexford County Historian, Richard Kraemer says, the traditional ceremony includes elements of politics and power, but more than anything it's a new president's first chance to show America who they really are; “Inaugurations are done for two reasons, number one the constitution demands it and second of all tradition.The transition through the inauguration is showing I can lead the address is a way that the president used to be able to address probably the largest crowd he would ever speak to in his presidency.”

Leading up to this historic day our country has been a divided one.

Some people will spend today in celebration.

While others are still coming to terms with our nation's new leader.

Wexford County citizen, Karie Sue Schultz tells us, “Oh yeah I'm really excited to see him come in. I think it's about time we get some changes comin in and I really like a lot of the things that he has planned.”

While Wexford citizen, Paul Struthers feels, “I think like a lot of people I'm just nervous maybe a little bit he’s a different um the experience that I think we've all had has been different.”

Whether you have supported our incoming president or not, Kraemer says we can all agree it is our duty to show the office of the presidency the respect it deserves; “Smooth? The transition may not be smooth in the heat of the debate, but the transition will be smooth because we are a country that loves- loves the diversity and the tolerance that is necessary for living in a democracy.”

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice, John Roberts, will be the one to swear Donald J. Trump into office as the 45th president of the United States of America.