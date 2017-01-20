Inauguration Day: Donald Trump To Be Sworn In As 45th President

The nation is just hours away from welcoming in a new leader, as Donald Trump and Mike Pence prepare to be sworn in as the 45th President and 48th Vice President of the United States.

All morning long Northern Michigan’s News Leaders will be following those preparations in Washington D.C.

The President-elect and his family arrived in Washington Thursday afternoon and took part in a handful of events before Friday's inauguration ceremony, including placing a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery and speaking at a welcome celebration and concert on the National Mall.

Now, Trump is getting ready to take the oath of office and deliver his inaugural address, which his aides say he's been preparing himself.

Nearly one million people are expected to attend Friday's inauguration, which means security will be tight in Washington.

Barricades have been set up all along the inaugural parade route, with a massive security force prepared to protect the crowd attending Friday's festivities.

Additionally, 31,000 law enforcement officers and 5,000 National Guardsmen will be stationed on the ground, in the air and along the Potomac River.

From New York, to LA and right here in Michigan many people are protesting President-elect Donald Trump being sworn into office, promising to hold the new president accountable.

Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony will begin around 11:30 Friday morning.

Trump is expected to be sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts before giving his address around noon.