MTM On The Road: Tip-Up Town USA Celebrates 67 Years in Houghton Lake

Founded in 1951, this non-profit organization is known as the largest winter festival in Michigan, and we're proud to claim it in the north! Houghton Lake's Tip-Up Town USA is back for its 67th year in a double weekend of family-oriented fun Jan. 21-22 & 28-29. With food, drink and live entertainment beginning tonight, the beloved wintry festivities kick off tomorrow with the 5K Fun Run and Grand Parade at 10am. Join us live in Houghton Lake as we prepare for another year of the carnival on ice!

Want updates on the latest at Tip-Up Town? Check out the Facebook page for all the details!