Healthy Living: Can Your Pet Make You Sick?

Everyone knows that pets carry bacteria and diseases, but not many people know that pets can actually spread those diseases to humans.

Most healthy people won't pick up any bacterial infections, but people with a weakened immune system, such as children, pregnant women and seniors, are more vulnerable to catching an infection from animals.

Humans can also transmit infections, such as C Diff or Tuberculosis to their pets.

Katie Boomgaard tells us what you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones.