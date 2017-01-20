Prudenville Man Fighting For His Life After Being Hit By A Car on M-55

“He’s a very good guy. He's so hard working,” says Melissa LaPointe.

Co-workers trying to keep their spirits high as they hope for the best after one of their own was hit by a pick-up truck and is now fighting for his life.

The Denton Township Police Department is not releasing many details at this time.

But did tell us a man was hit by a truck Wednesday night around 6 pm.

Shakers Restaurant in Prudenville says Mike Armstrong just got off work and was heading home when he was hit on M-55.

Police say it was not a hit and run situation.

9 and 10's Megan Atwood and photojournalist John Harrington talked to Mike's co-workers and locals in the area about the accident and has more details on how they're rallying around him and his family.

Employees at Shaker’s Restaurant in Prudenville say they have been thinking about Mike all day since his accident Wednesday night.

“It just broke my heart. We have another guy that looks a bit like him who's come back and we think it's him every time,” says Melissa LaPointe, a server at Shaker’s Restaurant.

Co-workers say walking home from work is a daily routine for Mike Armstrong. But Wednesday night mike walked on M-55 because the sidewalks were covered in snow.

“I saw cop cars coming this way. And they stopped. It was either a green or black truck that pulled into the lot and the right side was all damaged,” says Angela Benjamin.

Angela Benjamin was working at a gas station just up the street when she found out that a truck had hit Mike. She ran into the driver in the parking lot.

“The truck pulled in and said he hit somebody, and he called 911 and an ambulance came out,” Angela goes on.

At the scene of the accident, pieces of the truck that hit Mike still remain.

“It's a little touchy, we haven't gotten a phone call yet so I think maybe that's a good thing,” Melissa LaPointe continues of Mike.

Shakers says Mike has worked as a dish washer for a little over a year and his coworkers say he's become part of the family.

“He'd come into work and you'd look like you had a bad day or something and he always asked all the waitresses how they were doing and about their day,” LaPointe continues.

The restaurant has been in touch with Mike's step dad, who says he is in an induced coma. They put out a donation jar to raise money for him and his family.

“Everyone who works with him is completely heartbroken. He is a really good guy so everyone gets along with him,” says Ashley Steiner, a friend of Mike’s.