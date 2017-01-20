Former CMU Professor Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison For Child Porn, Sexual Assault

In this update, a Central Michigan University professor who admitted to sexually abusing a child and having child porn will spend more than a decade in prison.

A judge sentenced former CMU journalism professor, Mark Ranzenberger, to 14 years in prison Thursday.

Ranzenberger pleaded guilty to having more than 1,000 images of child porn in September, as well as sexually abusing a child three times a week between 1995 and 2002.

The investigation started when the images were mistakenly displayed in class.

Ranzenberger told the judge he was quote, "very, very sorry."