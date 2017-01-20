Fire In Benzie County Destroys Home, No One Injured

A fast moving fire leaves a Benzie County family without a home tonight.

The Benzonia Township Fire Department says it started around two Thursday afternoon on river road.

A passerby was able to grab a video of firefighters battling the fire.

Crews say the fire spread fast and was a challenge to put out because it's an older home.

It is a total loss.

A family of three lived there, but were not inside when it broke out.

The fire department says the family does have insurance and a place to stay.

They have not yet figured out what started the fire.