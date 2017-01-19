Hook and Hunting: Ice Safety

With the recent warm up in Northern Michigan, staying safe on the ice is a concern once again for state police.

The fluctuating temperatures caused this pressure crack on Houghton Lake.

MSP say there's still 10 to 15 inches of ice, so conditions are safe.

However, not all are faring as well with the roller coaster weather.

State police say if you're going on the ice, wear a floatation device and bring ice picks if you do fall in.

They also said to let someone know where you're going or better yet, bring a friend.

"With any warm weather, you will get water on top of the ice, slush on top of the ice and it does, it degrades the thickness of that ice very quickly, especially if you have some wind moving warm air over the ice. With warm weather we have to be very careful," Sgt. Johnson of MSP said.

State police say conditions are looking okay for Tip Up Town, which kicks off tomorrow on Houghton Lake.