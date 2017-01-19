Man Is In Intensive Care After Being Hit By A Car In Houghton La - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Man Is In Intensive Care After Being Hit By A Car In Houghton Lake

Posted: Updated:

A man is in intensive care after being hit by a car last night.

Denton Township Police say a man was hit by a car, just off M-55 near Shaker’s Restaurant in Houghton Lake.

The man works at Shaker’s Restaurant, and was walking home from work.

A manager there say sidewalks weren't cleared well, so the man was walking on the road.

The car that hit the man did stop.