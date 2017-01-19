Charlevoix Co. Man Charged With Killing A Cat

A man is charged with killing a cat in Charlevoix County.

The county prosecutor says Justin Fazio is charged with animal cruelty.

Court documents show a family member was looking after the cat. When she came home she saw her boyfriend, Fazio, holding the dead cat by its neck.

The cat was found in a box in the garbage at the home by investigators.

Fazio has never committed this crime before but is a repeat offender and could spend up to eight years for killing the pet.