National Cherry Festival Releases Community Report, Businesses React

It's a given that the National Cherry Festival brings hundreds of thousands to the area, but Thursday they released the numbers to prove it

Everything from their social media breakdown to their economic impact, it's all in the festival's 2016 Community Report released Thursday.

“Those are big numbers and I understand why they're so big.”

The community report isn't just about statistics, but the difference more than 600,000 visitors and more than 71,000 locals can make during the National Cherry Festival.

Executive Director for the festival Kat Paye says, “In 2016 we gave $5,000 more than in 2015 so we gave a total of $58,000 back to community organizations.”

That's just with scholarships and donations. The total economic impact in 2016 was $26.7 million. That's no surprise to local businesses especially in a Blue Angels year.

Ron Robinson is the Director of Hotel Operations at Summerside Properties who owns Cambrian Inn Suites, Best Western and Comfort Inn in Traverse City. He says, “I was just looking at July of 2016 comparing it to July of 2015 and we were up 6% for the month and to be up that much in a really busy month is pretty hard to do.”

Julie Millen, owner of Benjamin Twiggs says, “2016 was our best year ever at the cherry festival we grew 17 percent from 2015 and that is a huge amount for us.”

For some businesses the national festival is the cherry on top for their summer rush, but for others it's an essential part of their culture like Benjamin Twiggs.

“The cherry festival is a necessity for us because it's feast and famine we're coming off of a season of winter.”

Ron Robinson says the festival effect continues even after it's over.

“It gets so much national publicity that they want to come to Traverse City to see what's going on what's the buzz.”

Click here for the report.