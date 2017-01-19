Leelanau Co. First Responders Improve Communication With Radio Upgrade

Technology upgrades in Leelanau County are leading to some big changes in the way first responders do their jobs.

Different radio systems, separate signals and aging technology have been causing problems in Leelanau County.

The wind storm in August 2015 showed the true challenges of the sheriff’s office, fire, EMS, and central dispatch being on different radio systems.

Last May the Office of Emergency Management and 911 started looking into upgrades.

A task force helped secure funding, and now everyone is upgrading to the 800MHz radios.

9&10’s Caroline Powers and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson have more details on how the new system benefits everyone.

Communication is the number one tool for efficient response. It starts in central dispatch and is crucial to first responders out on the road.

“This is something that is essential in any emergency,” says Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich.

Every first responder in Leelanau County is on their way to being equipped with this new 800MHz radio.

“We really have the opportunity to communicate with a lot of different agencies and we can jump on joint channels, if you will, for major events which is very, very helpful,” says Sheriff Borkovich.

It’s an upgrade that the Office of Emergency Management and 911 has been looking into for some time.

“It's a huge deal because of interoperability. To be able to communicate across all disciplines. There's been issues where police can't communicate with fire, fire and EMS can't communicate with police and now we can do that,” says Bill Parker, deputy director of Leelanau County Emergency Management and 911. “Every second counts and this way everyone will get information at the exact same time and that when people are calling for help, the help will all arrive within the time frame that they need to get to those people.”

The Glen Lake Fire Department has been using the 800MHz radios for the last eight years.

They’re looking forward to everyone else in the county joining them.

“It makes the entire state stronger because it's a state radio system,” says Glen Lake Fire Chief John Dodson. “So no matter what our location is we can talk to units in our area or anywhere in the state. And so anybody that is on this similar system can communicate together.”

Leelanau County also launched Smart911, a free program for county residents.

The Leelanau County Office of Emergency Management and 911 recently created a Facebook page to help communicate with the community.