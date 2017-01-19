Pine River National Honor Society Works To Help Give Local Girl The Gift Of Sight

A Northern Michigan community is rallying behind a girl born blind.

They're hoping to give her the gift of sight.

Serenity Aug was born with oculocutaneous albinism, leaving her legally blind.

She and her family are now raising money for a new high tech pair of glasses that would allow her to see.

The National Honor Society in Pine River has been helping the fifth grader with the $15,000 price tag.

Thursday night they're hosting a silent auction and spaghetti dinner for Serenity.

The glasses act like a camera to Serenity.

It takes her from legally blind to 20-20 vision.

The Augs hope Thursday's fundraiser gets them to their goal.

“We promised her that she would have them someday, even though we don't know how, we didn't know when. We are very humbled and thankful. It's been a very emotional rollercoaster, our family is very thankful,” says Sheana Aug, Serenity’s mother.

The Augs say they will donate any extra money back to the Pine River NHS.